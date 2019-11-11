0 Shares

Virginia Mae Lyle Walker, 77, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Barren County Nursing and Rehab. She was a daughter of the late Cova (CE) Lyle and Irene Thompson Lyle. Virginia (Ginger) as she was known by her family and frieds graduated from Glasgow High School in 1961, and from Western Area vocational School in 1964. She also attended evening classes at Western KY University. She retired from the Office of the Housing Authority after 17 years. She is survived by one sister: Bonnie Chapman (Cliff) of Louisville; two brothers: Buddy Lyle (Lucille) of Glasgow and Kenneth Lyle of Livingston, TN; several nieces and nephews also survive; Her beloved miniature poodle Donovan who she loved with all her heart. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers: Keith Lyle and Travis Lyle. She chose cremation with the ashes to be scattered in the Little Barren Church Cemetery in Green County. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

