Virginia Miller Brown, 66 of Bowling Green died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at the Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Vernon and Frances Hooten Miller and is preceded in death by two brothers, Sonny and Vernon Miller; four sisters, Thelma Meredith, Joann Penders, Wanda Stamps, Ester Burch. She was a housewife and a member of Glendale Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her husband David Brown, one son, David Brown, Jr., two sisters, Diana Johnson (Robert) and Kathy Dever; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Mizpah Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.