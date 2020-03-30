0 Shares

Virginia Rose Walker, age 88, of Glasgow, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home. The daughter of the late Archie Kidd and the late Josie London Kidd, she was born in Metcalfe County on September 15, 1931. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church.

She was a homemaker and raised five children in Barren County. She loved her family and the Lord. She inspired and encouraged everyone she met. She was truly an angel on earth. Survivors include four daughters, Susan Crumpton (Phillip), Glasgow, Nancy Roy, Versailles, Brenda Russell (Cecil), Glasgow, Kathy Walker (Mike), Glasgow; six grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren and a special care giver, Malenda Miguel also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Alton Hardin Walker; one son, David Alton Walker; one brother, Copely Kidd; two sisters, Kathleen Gregg and Pauline Cullins.

Special thanks to Dr. Ashley Norris, Dr. Venkata Reddy, Pat Spears and Amedisys Home Health.

The funeral celebration for Virginia will be live streamed 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 31st where family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralho me to participate in the celebration.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs Walker. Share your message of condolence with the family of Virginia Walker at www.crowfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association in her honor.

Related