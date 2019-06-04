WCLU

VIRGINIA RUTH SHANNON

Virginia Ruth Shannon, 86, of Glasgow, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Amanda Erma Duvall Shannon. Virginia was a housekeeper and had been an employee of the former Homewood Nursing Home. She was a member of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church where she had been a former choir member.

She is survived by two daughters, Virginia Nuckols of Smiths Grove and Bonita Shoaga of Georgia; 4 sons, Michael Sanderson of Glasgow, James Russell Sanderson of Cave City, Terry Lynn Shannon of Georgia and Gregory Shannon of Radcliff. Other survivors include Leshanna Mitchell and Deyvonce Crenshaw of Glasgow and Chadrick Shannon of Bowling Green whom she also raised; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Helen Johnson of Glasgow and Willie Rose of Indianapolis and a special friend, Carol Ramsey of Glasgow. She was preceded in death by a sister, Beatrice Curd and a special friend, Brenda Alexander.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Friday, June 7th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Oddfellow Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 11:00 AM until time for the service.

