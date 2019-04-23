WCLU

VIRGINIA SUE HARVEY

Virginia Sue Harvey, 67, of Glasgow, died Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville.
Mrs. Harvey was a homemaker. She was born in Burkesville, KY, the daughter of the late Ottley Collins and Gertie Brewington who survives.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by one son, Freddy Coffman of Glasgow; one grandchild, Kadence Coffman of Glasgow; one brother, Michael Collins (Tina) of Burkesville; one sister, Beverly Jo Harp of Louisville and several nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held 6:00pm Friday, April 26th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 2:00pm until time for services at 6:00pm at the funeral home.

