Waddell arrested in Bowling Green drug trafficking investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green man was arrested Oct. 24 after a Warren County Drug Task Force investigation.

Larry D. Waddell, 46, was charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), and possession of drug paraphernalia. His charged came after the WCDTF discovered a controlled drug buy on Adams Street in Bowling Green. Waddell was pulled over on 14th Street and arrested a short time after the drug buy was discovered, according to a news release.

Investigators seized a handgun, Mexican crystal methamphetamine and $100 in cash.

Waddell was lodged in the Warren County Jail. The investigation is expected to appear before the Warren County Grand Jury soon.