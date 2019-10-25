Walden arrested on shoplifting, drug possession charges

0 Shares

A man was arrested in Glasgow Wednesday after a shoplifting incident at Walmart.

Glasgow Police say an officer made contact with Scott Walden, of Knob Lick, and confirmed he had an active warrant. The officer also found methamphetamine and Alprazolam in his pant pocket.

Walden was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Walden was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.