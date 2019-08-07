Wallace C. DeVasher (Updated)

0 Shares

Wallace C. DeVasher 90, of Bowling Green and formerly of Glasgow, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Bowling Green. Born in Barren County, he was the son of the late Dan and Ethel Huffman DeVasher. Wallace was a Korean War veteran serving in the U. S. Army. He operated his business, DeVasher’s Used Cars in Glasgow for over 50 years and was a member of the South Fork Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Jewell DeVasher; daughter, Angela Bailey (Steven), 3 grandchildren, John, Lilly and Ava all of Bowling Green; 2 brothers, William A. DeVasher (Shirley) of Glasgow and Ferrell DeVasher (Martha) of Austin; 2 sisters, Leffel Davis of Glasgow and Wanda DeVasher of Bowling Green and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Cleveland DeVasher, Earline Kingrey and Jerena Lott.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Saturday, August 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00am until time for the service