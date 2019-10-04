WALLACE SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO PLAY AT GEORGETOWN COLLEGE

on 04/10/2019 |

Glasgow Scottie Senior Soccer Player Gabe Wallace signed his letter of intent yesterday afternoon to play soccer at the college level with Georgetown College.

Scottie Head Soccer Coach Ken Mahung told the audience how Wallace, who has only played soccer a little over a year, came to a winter practice and told the coach he wanted to play. A series of workouts, practice and hard work led to excellence on the soccer field his Senior year.

Wallace told WCLU this is a dream come true.

And he was very humble in realizing how special this opportunity is.

Gabe is the son of Shari Leamon Wallace and Kenyon Wallace. Congratulations to Gabe Wallace, playing Soccer for the Georgetown Tigers next year.