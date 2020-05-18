0 Shares

Walter L. Payton, 82, of Columbia passed away at 6:00 PM Friday May

15, 2020 at his home.

The Grayson County native was a machine operator retired from Willamette Industriesa

member of New Zion General Baptist Church and also attended Red Hill General Baptist

Church. He was a son of the late Russell Payton and Annie Payton andthe husband of

the late Betty Self Payton. He was preceded in death by two brothers, R.C. Payton and

Glenman Payton.

Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Miller of Jamestown and Tammy Payton of Columbia;

asister, Ruth Simpson of Palmyra, IN; four grandchildren, Jessica Watts, Jennifer

Watts, Ashley McGuffin and James McGuffin Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private with burial to take place in Red Hill Cemetery. Gravil

Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

