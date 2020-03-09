0 Shares

Walter Robert Mathis, age 81 of Horse Cave, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a native of Hart County and a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother who loved spending time with his family. He was a manager at the Homer Bartley Lumber Company for over 40 years and was a retired farmer.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Earnest “Eveaughan” Mathis; one son, Danny Russell Mathis; his parents, Walter Riley Mathis and Mary Edna Mathis; three sisters, Mae Meyers, Linda Miller and Ida Shafer; one brother, Charles Mathis.

He is survived by two daughters, Carol Bunnell (Butch) of Hardyville and Karen Holsinger of Cave City; four grandchildren, Phillip Mathis (LaDonna), Seth Bunnell, Mary Caitlin Bunnell and Charlie Holsinger; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Wyatt Mathis; three sisters, Martha Howard, Bettie “Tootsie” Turner and Ruby Jane Mathis; one brother, Larry Mathis; some of his dearest friends, Johnny Atwell, Terry Cooper, and Tim Key. He was loved dearly by his friends and family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 – 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Winn Funeral Home and again on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.

