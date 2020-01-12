Walter Roy Lockett

0 Shares

Walter Roy Locke age 82 of Rowletts, passed away Saturday morning, Jan. 11 at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was born in Hardyville to the late Joe Lewis & Mary Rose Logsdon Locke. Mr. Locke was a retired employee with Amerigas and a member of the Hardyville Union Church and the Moonlight Prominators.

He is preceded in death by two sisters Joe Ann Locke & Linda Sue Price and three brothers Joseph Lewis Locke, Anthony Wayne Locke & James Terry Locke.

He is survived by his wife-Carolyn Priddy Locke

One son-Barry Locke & his wife Shirley of Hardyville

Two daughters-Tammi Essler & her husband Scott of Bowling Green

Angie Bledsoe & her husband Jamey of Bowling Green

Eight grandchildren-Brandy, Daniel, Stephen, Billy, Bobby, David, Kelly & Garland

Two great-grandchildren-Liam and Sophia

One brother-Henry Locke & his wife Marlene of Munfordville

Funeral services for Walter Roy Locke will be 11am Monday, January 13 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Barry Locke officiating. Burial will be in the Greens Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-8pm and will continue after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be given to Gideons International.

