0 Shares

Wanda Jean Davis, age 57, of Louisville, KY, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her residence in Louisville, KY. She was employed by McDonalds.

She was the daughter of the late Edward Hester and the late Rachael Hester. She was also preceded in death by a sister Brenda Hester.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Davis; two daughters, Brenda Davis, Rachael Hester both of Louisville, KY; two sisters, Vonda Hester, Charlotte Augustus (Greg) both of Louisville, KY; two brothers, Ronald Hester, Bowling Green, KY, Robbie Hester (Katie), Louisville, KY; two grandchildren, Baleigh Hasting, Bentleigh Korb.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Sunday, October 13, 2019 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Harrison Mull officiating. Interment will be at Center Point Cemetery, Munfordville, KY