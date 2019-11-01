0 Shares

Wanda Jean Mallory Carby, 76, of Smiths Grove passed peacefully with family at her side at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.

Wanda was a daughter of the late John Henry and Elta Wanda Geary Mallory and wife of the late Joseph Carby. The Muhlenberg County native was a lab technician at Country Oven Bakery and a member of Smiths Grove Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her daughter, Judy Lindsey (Mike); her sister, Janet Whitaker (Mike), her brother, Greg Mallory, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with a graveside service on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Wingfield Cemetery.

Family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101

