Mrs. Wanda Lee (Biggerstaff) McCoy of Bowling Green, Kentucky, formerly of the Salt Lick Bend Community in Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Kentucky, having attained the age of 86 years, 10 months, and 12 days. She was born in Cloyds Landing, Kentucky on Tuesday, July 12, 1932, the daughter of Frank and Hazel (Baise) Biggerstaff. She was of Church of Christ faith, a member of Hickory Grove Church of Christ, a homemaker, and a farmer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Martin McCoy, and brothers, Robert Cleon Biggerstaff and Terry Wallace Biggerstaff. She is survived by her children, Charlotte Carney of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Katherine Moore of Louisville, Kentucky, Sandy McCoy of Nashville, Tennessee, Helen Vogelsberg of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Diane Staton of Albany, Kentucky, Kim McCoy of Burkesville, Kentucky, Charles McCoy of Burkesville, Kentucky, and Todd McCoy of Frederick, Maryland, grandchildren, J. T. Carney, Jessica Carney, Sam Carney, Morris Carney, Liza Carney, Kimberly Layman, Ann Goodin, Laura Shelton, Ashley Spears, James Staton, Lee McCoy, and Casey McCoy, and several great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019, until the funeral hour on Tuesday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.