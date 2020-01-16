0 Shares

Wanda Lillian Barnett age 78 of Summer Shade passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2020 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Hershal and Velma Brown McCoy. Wanda was a homemaker and member of the Refuge Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.

She is survived by two daughters. Denise Barnett Scott and Diane (Steve) Moore all of Edmonton. One son David Barnett of Summer Shade. One sister Anita Madris of Campbellsville and a brother Harold McCoy of Summer Shade. Six grandchildren. Angela Zipf, Crystal Webb, Brandy Garmon, Cory Barnett, Delana Mahaney and Thomas Young. Several great grandchildren also survive.

Besides her parents she preceded in death by her husband Bobby Barnett and a brother Glen McCoy.

