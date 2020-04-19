0 Shares

Wanda Lou (Buchanan) Curtis, 76, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday,

April 17th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Wanda was born in Lee County, VA . She was raised by her step

mother, Pearl Buchanan. In 1961, she married Dennis Odell Curtis in Indianapolis, IN.

Dennis preceded her in death in 2017.

She was of Baptist Faith and attended Monroe Baptist Church.

Wanda is survived by a daughter, Wanda Lynn Curtis, of Tompkinsville, KY;

four grandchildren and five great grandchildren; four brothers, Tommy and

Gary Buchanan, from Virginia, Paul Bishop of Virginia; and Jerry Buchanan

of Indianapolis, IN; two sisters, Ella Mae Crusenberry and Linda Butler,

both of Virginia.

All services will for Wanda Lou Curtis will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

