Wanda Nell Walker Fox, 68, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, July 2nd, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

Wanda was born in Monroe County, KY on April 28, 1951, the youngest daughter of 21 combined children of the late Mollie (Webb) and Johnathan Walker .

She was married to the late Yeatman Jay Fox who passed away November 15, 2011. They were married at Monroe County Courthouse on June 18, 1971.

She attended first thru fifth grade in a one room school at Liberty on Millcreek Road. Walking the one mile to and from school each day. Then she attended school at Tompkinsville and graduated in 1969. In 1996, she went to nursing school, serving as President of her class. She had worked at Monroe Health and Rehab as a LPN until her husbands declining health prevented her from working.

She was a member of Liberty Methodist Church.

Wanda is survived by a son, Johnathan Jay Fox, of Tompkinsville, KY; a granddaughter, Harley Elisabeth Fox, of Bowling Green, KY, and a great granddaughter, Alder Fox Epley.

Wanda is also survived by three sisters, Jeannette Davis, Patty Thomas, and JoAnn Ferguson, all of Tompkinsville, KY.

She is also preceded in death her brother, Billy Walker.

She was a gifted person, having poems and articles published. She loved to sketch and draw. Most importantly, she loved the Lord and all of his creations.

Graveside Services will be held at Neal Cemetery at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, July 5th, 2019.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Charity of Choice.