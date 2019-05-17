WCLU

WANDA SUE FOWLER WOODS

Wanda Sue Fowler Woods, 75, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Barren County Nursing and Rehab in Glasgow, KY.  The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, retired employee of Kendall Company and member of Walker’s Chapel United Methodist Church.  She was a daughter of the late Earl Fowler and Opal Irene Graves Fowler and wife of the late J. D. Woods. 

She is survived by 2 daughters:  Peggy Carter, Scottsville, KY and Patricia Shouse and husband, Warren, Sevierville, TN; 

1 sister:  Glenda Rippy, Westmoreland, TN; 

2 grandchildren:  Matt Carter and Leslie Tate; 

8 great grandchildren;

A brother-in-law:  Roger Baxter, Scottsville, KY.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter:  Lindsey Carter; a son-in-law:  Roger Carter; 1 brother:  Billy Earl Fowler and 1 sister:  Carol Baxter and a brother-in-law:  Darrel Rippy. 

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Nealey officiating and burial in Walker’s Chapel Cemetery.  Visitation will be 12 noon to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and after 8:00 a.m. Sunday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. 

