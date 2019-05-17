0 Shares

Wanda Sue Fowler Woods, 75, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Barren County Nursing and Rehab in Glasgow, KY. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, retired employee of Kendall Company and member of Walker’s Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a daughter of the late Earl Fowler and Opal Irene Graves Fowler and wife of the late J. D. Woods.

She is survived by 2 daughters: Peggy Carter, Scottsville, KY and Patricia Shouse and husband, Warren, Sevierville, TN;

1 sister: Glenda Rippy, Westmoreland, TN;

2 grandchildren: Matt Carter and Leslie Tate;

8 great grandchildren;

A brother-in-law: Roger Baxter, Scottsville, KY.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Lindsey Carter; a son-in-law: Roger Carter; 1 brother: Billy Earl Fowler and 1 sister: Carol Baxter and a brother-in-law: Darrel Rippy.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Nealey officiating and burial in Walker’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 noon to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and after 8:00 a.m. Sunday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.