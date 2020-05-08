0 Shares

Wanetta Lois Hurt age 74 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Gilford and Lyda Hurt England. Wanetta was a homemaker and member of the House of Prayer Church. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Carlos Hurt of Edmonton. One sister Betty Harper of Edmonton. She is also survived locally by two nephews and two nieces. Gerry and Ronnie Harper of Edmonton. Beverly Jessie of Edmonton and Lori Shields of Glasgow. Several other nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers. Forrest, Herbert and Eugene England.

All services will be private. Interment will be in the House of Prayer Cemetery. Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Hurt.

Please share your condolences with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com.

Related