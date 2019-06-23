WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

WANTED MAN NEAR SMITH’S GROVE ARRESTED IN OHIO

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Officials say Brian Conley removed his court mandated ankle monitoring device near Smiths Grove, Kentucky on Interstate 65 on Friday.

Conley had been released while awaiting trial on interstate threatening communications charged after authorities say he had attempted to ransom the parents of a Tennessee woman.

He was supposed to appear in U.S. District Court the same day but fled.

Officials report that Bryan Conley has been captured in Ada, Ohio.

They say a concerned citizen contacted FBI Louisville about their encounter with Conley. He was found by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio and taken into custody without incident.

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • We will draw a name on Friday to see who wins the Little Taste of Texas Dinner. If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.