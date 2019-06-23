WANTED MAN NEAR SMITH’S GROVE ARRESTED IN OHIO

0 Shares

Officials say Brian Conley removed his court mandated ankle monitoring device near Smiths Grove, Kentucky on Interstate 65 on Friday.

Conley had been released while awaiting trial on interstate threatening communications charged after authorities say he had attempted to ransom the parents of a Tennessee woman.

He was supposed to appear in U.S. District Court the same day but fled.

Officials report that Bryan Conley has been captured in Ada, Ohio.

They say a concerned citizen contacted FBI Louisville about their encounter with Conley. He was found by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio and taken into custody without incident.