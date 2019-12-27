Warren County accident leaves two injured, alcohol and speed believed to be contributing factors

15 Shares

Authorities in Warren County responded to an accident along Old Scottsville Road earlier this week, and two people were injured.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500th block of Old Scottsville Road on Christmas around 2:08 a.m. A vehicle rolled over when it lost control in a curve and drove off the roadway, a department Facebook post said.

The vehicle overturned several times and came to a stop in the middle of the roadway on its wheels. Police said the passenger was “partially ejected” from the car and sustained possible serious injuries.

The driver was also injured in the crash.

Both people were taken to Skyline Hospital in Nashville by ambulance. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending because police believe alcohol and speed were factors in that accident.

Related