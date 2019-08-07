Warren County authorities to conduct more safety checkpoints, hopes to reduce accidents

0 Shares

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – In an effort to reduce fatality and injury accidents, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says it will begin conducting more traffic safety checkpoints.

According to a news release, “Warren County has tragically experienced several fatality collisions in 2019. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) both endorse checkpoints as a part of effective traffic safety programs.”

The department says it will do these checkpoints as a way to encourage safe driving and discourage unsafe and unlawful driving.

The checkpoints will be in areas such as Highway 185 between Mount Olivet Road (526) and Richardsville Road (263). The department says they will be set up Aug. 16 from 8 p.m. to midnight.