Warren County deputy listed in stable collision, DUI driver arrested

Warren County Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Gains' police cruiser appears crashed after Derek Crodell, 34, struck the vehicle while driving under the influence March 11, 2020.

PHOTOS: Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Warren County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a collision Wednesday evening in the area of Upper Stone Avenue near the intersection of Stone Lane.

Kentucky State Police say Phillip Gains had completed a call for service in the area. Derek Cordell, 34, of Bowling Green, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck while also traveling along Upper Stone Avenue. Cordell’s vehicle purportedly crossed the center line of the roadway and hit the police vehicle on its front driver’s side.

Gaines was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. He is in stable condition, KSP say.

Cordell was taken to the Medical Center at Bowling Green and was treated before he was released. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (first offense, aggravated circumstance), first degree assault (police officer), first degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and first degree criminal mischief.

The investigation is ongoing.

