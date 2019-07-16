Warren County man arrested after disturbance call

0 Shares

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested Sunday after they responded to a disturbance call in Warren County.

Officials say the call came in around 10:35 p.m. When authorities responded to Jackson Bridge Road, a knife was displayed. Authorities pursued Matthew Craft who left the scene as police were gathering information.

Police say they passed Craft’s vehicle on Hammett Hill Road near Clarence Odell Road in their pursuit. Police say Craft continued to flee in his car until he fled on foot near Morgantown Road. Craft was later apprehended in a wooded region behind a residence in the area.

Craft is charged with DUI, second offense; driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense; first degree criminal mischief; leaving the scene of an accident; first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle; second degree fleeing or evading police on foot; no registration plates; failure to maintain insurance, first offense second degree disorderly conduct; and third degree terroristic threatening.

Craft was lodged in the Warren County Jail.