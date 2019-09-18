Warren County man arrested after nine hour standoff

0 Shares

eddie bryant

A man is in jail in Warren County after placing police in a nine hour standoff Monday morning.

According to a news release, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call Monday. Upon arrival deputies located Eddie D. Bryant of Rockfield and determined he was armed. Police say Bryant had also locked himself inside the residence.

The standoff was resolved after nine hours of negotiation. Bryant was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment, cultivating under five marijuana plants, third degree terroristic threatening and possession of a defaced firearm.

Bryant was lodged in the Warren County Jail.