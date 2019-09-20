Warren County man arrested on burglary, trespassing charges

1 Shares

Police in Warren County arrested a man Thursday after a burglary.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1306 McTavish Way in Bowling Green shortly after midnight in reference to a burglary in progress. Police say when they arrived, a man was fleeing the scene.

Nineteen-year-old Dalanie Bradley was arrested and charged with second degree burglary. Police say they determined he had unlawfully entered the home.

Bradley was also charged with first degree trespassing and second degree criminal mischief. He was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.