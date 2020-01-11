Warren County man jailed after sexual abuse investigation

7 Shares

A Warren County man is behind bars after sexually assaulting a minor.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says its Criminal Investigation Division began investigating sexual abuse allegations on 28-year-old Thomas A. Guthrie. Police discovered the victim in connection to that case was a juvenile.

Guthrie was arrested Friday morning and charged with two counts of first degree rape (victim under 12 years old), two counts of incest (victim under 12 years old or serious injury), four counts of first degree sexual abuse (victim under 12 years of age) and one count of first degree indecent exposure.

Guthrie was lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Related