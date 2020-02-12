Warren County man shoots man, calls police shortly thereafter

8 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man was shot Tuesday in Warren County, and the man who shot him called police shortly thereafter.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Edward Wayne Bowden, 64, called Kentucky State Police after shooting a man police did not identify. The victim was transported to the Bowling Green Fire Department along Scottsville Road after the shooting, and that’s when Bowden called police.

Bowden was taken into custody at his home, located in the 400th block of Plano Richpond Road. He is charged with first degree assault and wanton endangerment.

