Warren County man shoots wife, kills himself following dispute

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office say two people are dead after officers responded to a call Saturday morning.

Police say two people were sent to Louisville for an autopsy early Saturday.

According to a news release, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office found a male and female body at the home on North Hewitt Lane. Authorities say 45-year-old Stacy W. Smith shot his wife sometime in the early morning hours on Friday following a domestic dispute. Police say after Smith shot 48-year-old Lorie L. Smith, he shot himself.

Smith used the same weapon to kill himself as he used to murder his wife.