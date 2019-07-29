Warren County officials investigating armed robbery at Warren East High School

0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Police in Warren County are searching for two men in a robbery investigation.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to Five Star in Bowling Green Saturday evening after a Bowling Green woman said she had been robbed.

Kara Michele Ghee says she was robbed at gunpoint Saturday evening at Warren East High School. According to Ghee, two black men approached her car while she was waiting on her son to leave a soccer game. She was parked in the school’s parking lot.

According to police, Ghee says she saw one of the men approach the right side of her car before the other man approached the driver side door. At that point the man asked to use Ghee’s phone, but she declined. The man opened her car door and tried to pull her out of the vehicle.

Police say the accomplice tried to get Ghee’s purse from the car. Ghee began to kick and fight the men before a gun had been pulled her on. Police say she stopped fighting when the gun was introduced.

The men left in a silver/ grey older model four door car. Ghee supposedly followed them from the parking lot, but the driver ran a traffic light and turned from Louisville Road onto Glasgow Road. Ghee stopped pursuing the men at that point.

The men are described as two black males. One is heavy set with short hair and was wearing a maroon colored button up t-shirt with blue jeans.

The second man had a thin build and was starting dreads in his hair. He was wearing a gray zip up hoody style sweat jacket with blue jeans.

Police say they located Ghee’s phone in the school parking lot. Her purse was found in a ditch off Glasgow Road near an Interstate 65 crossover ramp. Police say it had all its contents except for about $40 cash.

The investigation is ongoing.