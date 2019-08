0 Shares

If you live in the Alvaton community, Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower wants to meet you.

The department says in a news release that Hightower will be at the Old Alvaton High School Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. The release also says Magistrate Ron Ford will be in attendance.

Sheriff Hightower is hosting the event to meet him, discuss concerns and “build community relations.”