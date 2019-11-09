Warren County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Prowler Complaint

3 Shares

On Friday, November 8th at 4:49 AM, Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a prowler at 121 Belgium Court. The home owner woke up and found a man standing in their bedroom. The home owner was able to restrain the subject with help from a neighbor. Upon law enforcement’s arrival, the suspect, 27 year old, Jimmy Bivens, was found to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol and was arrested. Bivens was charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Alcohol Intoxication and Menacing. Bivens also had an active warrant. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Bowling Green Police Department, as well. The investigation continues.

