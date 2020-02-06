Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigates armed home invasion at Stillwater Apartments

11 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Authorities in Warren County are investigating an armed home invasion at Stillwater Apartments.

Authorities responded to a complaint of a suspicious person/ activity, a Warren County Sheriff’s Department Thursday Facebook post said. Deputies found apartment 10D had been invaded. Police said the unknown perpetrators knocked the apartment’s patio fence down and kicked the rear door open.

The black, male suspects purportedly entered the apartment and held the resident at gunpoint with a black pistol before taking his cellphone. The other suspect went through the apartment, the news release said.

The suspects left the apartment with the resident’s phone. They did not steal any other items. The phone was located along Nashville Road near Green River Rentals via Find My iPhone, police said.

The suspects are described as black men. They were wearing ski masks and are reported to have been wearing black. The suspects left the scene in a white Escalade with tape on the rear passenger side window. The car was parked near the apartment mailboxes.

Authorities continue to search for the suspects.

Related