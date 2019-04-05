WCLU

WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEARCHING FOR WOMAN WHO STOLE TIP JAR FROM SNOCONE STAND

The Warren County Sheriff’s office is searching for a woman who apparently stole a tip jar from a Snocone Stand.

On Tuesday at approximately 4:30 in the afternoon an unidentified woman arrived at Pelican’s Snoballs of Bowling Green.

The female got out of a black mid-sized sedan that had front end damage, and proceeded to walk to the front of the store. Video surveillance shows the woman taking the tip jar from the counter and putting it in her purse. She proceeded to get back into her vehicle and then left the property.

The vehicle has non-matching hub caps on the driver’s side and appears to have a temporary tag. The video of the incident and a picture of the vehicle have been posted on Pelican’s Snoballs facebook page and shared on the Warren County Sheriff’s Office facebook page.

If you have any information the WCSO can be reached at 270-842-1633.

