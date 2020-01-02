Warren County woman dies after found with ‘wound in her side’

12 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Authorities in Warren County say an elderly woman died after she was discovered injured Tuesday evening.

The Bowling Green Police Department responded to Durbin Drive near Glen Lily Road in Bowling Green around 5:50 p.m Tuesday in reference to a welfare check on a woman lying on a sidewalk. Officers discovered Shirley L. Brince, 71, lying on the sidewalk “surrounded by a large amount of blood and a wound in her side,” a BGPD Facebook post said.

Officers purportedly provided first aid care to Brince. She later died at a hospital.

Police are now looking for two vehicles in connection to the incident. Police released surveillance video pictures of two vehicles. They say the people inside are believed to have checked on Brince, and police do not consider the people in these vehicles to be suspects.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine Brince’s cause of death.

The investigation continues.

