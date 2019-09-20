Washington County juvenile charged in connection to weapon incident

1 Shares

A Washington County school is under investigation after a student was found with a firearm yesterday morning.

Kentucky State Police responded to the Washington County School district. A student was in possession of a gun on a school bus. Students notified the driver that they observed the gun in the handgun.

Police say school officials were able to stop the juvenile before entering the school. The juvenile was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and is currently lodged in the Adair County Youth Development Center.