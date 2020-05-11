Wavie M. Roof, 86, of Windyville passed away at 3:45 PM Sunday May 10, 2020 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a carpenter and a member of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Clifford Roof and Ella Miller Roof. He was preceded in death by a sister, Estelle Bray and five brothers, Hershel Roof, Athel Roof, Bobby Roof, Larry Roof and Randall Roof.

Services will be private. Burial will take place in Dit Vincent Cemetery. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving are his wife Elianor Raymer Roof; three sons, Michael Roof (Blendia) of Red Hill, Mark Roof (Pam) of Caney Hollow and Tim Roof (Kimberly) of New Home; a brother, Ronald Roof of Huff; five grandchildren, Brian Roof (Tina), Brandy Avery (Scott), Latasha Wimsatt (Trinity), Ashley Saunders (Chad) and Joy Anna Roof; and several nieces and nephews.