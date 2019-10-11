0 Shares

Waylon Stevens White age 38 of Glasgow passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his home. Waylon was the former owner and operator of Bobs Auto in Edmonton and a member of the Society Hill Baptist church. Waylon enjoyed ATV motor cross, Harley motorcycles, camping, pistol and long range shooting.

He is survived by his wife Kitty Hiser White of Glasgow. His father Steve White and wife Tammy of Edmonton and his mother Carol Westmoreland of Edmonton. Two daughters. Kaylee and Kaitlin White both of Glasgow. A son Christian Derry of Glasgow and a grandson Raylon Butler of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the White Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.