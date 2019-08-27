0 Shares

Wayne Burnett, age 86 of Cave City, departed this life on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on February 13, 1933 to the late Halbert and Alsie Carnahan Burnett. He was married to Velma Irine Logsdon Burnett, who survives.

Wayne was a Korean War Army veteran, and retired from National Park Concessions as a bus driver. He was a member and deacon of Silent Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one sister, Virginia Neville of Park City; three nieces, Leah Neville McMurtrey (Ted), Tammy Jeffries (Troy) and Debbie Kelliher (Tom); three nephews, T.G. Neville (Lynn), Keith O’banion (Connie) and Reggie Burnett (Eve) and several great nieces and nephews. He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Hal Burnett, Jr. and Leslie Burnett, and one nephew, Gary Michael Burnett.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

VISITATION

1 – 8 PM, Wednesday, August 28, 2019

10 AM – 2 PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel