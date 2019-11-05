WCLU News to bring election coverage Tuesday evening

0 Shares

Many will exercise their right to vote today. While voters in Barren County won’t have considerable choices for local candidates, voters in Metcalfe County will have a considerable decision.

Today marks the day that votes will be cast toward electing a new sheriff in Metcalfe County. After months of coverage and controversy, the election process will come to a close tonight.

WCLU will have coverage of Metcalfe County’s election. News Director Brennan Crain will report from Metcalfe County this evening as votes are tabulated in the Metcalfe County Clerk’s Office.

You can hear election updates from across the state via WCLU’s broadcast of the Kentucky News Network’s coverage of the gubernatorial race. You can also hear periodic reports from Metcalfe County on WCLU 1490 AM, 103.1 and 102.3 FM.

A full wrap up of today’s election will be featured on WCLU Good Morning Live Wednesday.

