WCLU Radio, Glasgow Daily Times kickoff podcast with election and GEPB talks

WCLU Radio and the Glasgow Daily Times recently produced the first episode of a podcast the two media organizations plan to update weekly.

The name originates from the convergence of print and broadcast forms of journalism to one medium. The podcast hopes to look at Glasgow and Barren County in different ways. The goal of the effort is also to include content that wouldn’t necessarily make it to print or air.

“Election Day and Electric Plant Board haze” is featured below. For more information you can contact Crain at brenn.crain@gmail.com or Suddeath at dsuddeath@glasgowdailytimes.com.

In the first episode of Convergence Daniel and Brennan hear from Kentucky Education Association District III President Kelley Bauer on how the general election will impact Kentucky’s educators. Daniel and Brennan reflect on the significance of Election Day and impacts across the region. Tag Taylor and Libby Pruitt Short also join on this episode to discuss an overwhelming 20-year contract the Glasgow EPB Board of Directors faces. The two give insight into the process the Board has taken to assess the contract.

Episode One: Election Day and Electric Plant Board haze was recorded Nov. 6, 2019.

0:00 – Welcome and overview

1:45 – Election Day and Kelley Bauer

30:00 – Electric Plant Board contract and Tag Taylor, Libby Short

51:00 – Close and overview

If you have an idea or topic of discussion, feel free to reach out to Brennan or Daniel!

Brennan Crain can be reached by email at brenn.crain@gmail.com or his office phone at 270.651.9149.

Website: wcluradio.com

Daniel Suddeath can be reached by email at dsuddeath@glasgowdailytimes.com,or his office phone at 270.678.5171.

Website: glasgowdailytimes.com

