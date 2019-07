Tune in to WCLU for the chance to win Beech Bend & Splash Lagoon tickets!

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

We Will Draw A Name Around 8AM Friday To See Who Wins The Taste of Texas Dinner. Tune In To See If You Win!

Today’s Person of the Day is

Bailey Glaab and Amy Swafford

JOHN RAY ELMORE”click”]Request a Person of the Day[/sg_popup]