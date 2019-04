0 Shares

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 17 year old juvenile, Jairi Gallegos.

Gallegos is described as a Hispanic female around 5’5 and 125 pounds.

Gallegos was last seen in the Oakland area on 4/16/19 around 2000 hours wearing blue jeans, a navy blue tank top, black shoes and white socks.

Please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding the whereabouts of Gallegos.