WCSO LOOKING FOR 2 SUSPECTS IN ARMED ROBBERY INVESTIGATION

On Thursday, April 11th, 2019, at approximately 8:28 PM, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2105

Porter Pike in reference to an armed robbery. The victim reported that two black males in their early twenties

approximately 6’0 in height and 170lbs robbed him at gunpoint. One suspect was wearing a white shirt and

other wearing a black shirt. They pulled a gun on the victim and took his keys, phone and wallet. Subjects then

made the victim get back into his own vehicle before leaving in a dark older model Ford passenger car (possibly

crown vic). The suspects were last seen heading north towards the limits of Bowling Green. Suspects are to be

considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information regarding this matter they are urged to contact

the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-842-1633.