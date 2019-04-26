WCSO PARTICIPATES IN “TAKE BACK”

0 Shares

The DEA, Drug Task Force, Bowling Green Police, Kentucky State Police and Warren County Sheriff have partnered in Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.2 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

The Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

Warren County Drug Task Force will participate with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s prescription drug “Take-Back” campaign, over 5,800 sites nationwide have joined the effort that seeks to prevent increased pill abuse and theft. Government, community, public health and law enforcement partners will be collecting potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction at these sites all across the nation on Saturday, April 27, from 10 AM to 2 PM CDT. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The three collection points in Bowling Green:

Bowling Green Police Department, Greenwood High, and Kentucky State Police Post 3 Nashville Road

Last October, during Take Back Day, the DEA and over 4,770 of its national, tribal, and community law enforcement partners collected 914,236 pounds (4457 tons) of unwanted prescription drugs at over 5,800 collection sites.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.