WCSO WARNS CITIZENS OF PHONE SCAM

on 04/04/2019 |
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower would like to make the citizens of Warren County aware of a scam call.

A male subject identifying himself as DeputyRiley Walker with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is calling and leaving messages to return his call in reference to an urgent matter. The phone number he is using is 270-262-2718.

If you have any questions to the authenticity of the call, please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-842-1633.

