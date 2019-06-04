0 Shares

Wendy Amschler VanValkenburg, 68, Glasgow, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at her residence. A native of Chicago, she was a daughter of the late Melvin Wendt, Valerie Amschler and William Amschler, who raised her.

Survivors include one daughter Paula Walls and husband Louis of Glasgow; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Walls; two foster grandchildren: Makayla Meredith and husband Corey, and Triniti Farris; three sisters: Julie Aymes-Gibertini and husband Gary, Salle Gean, and Susan Beckedahl; two brothers: William Amschler and Joseph Wendt; one niece, Cheryl Webb. She was preceded in death by a nephew, Brian Gibertini.

Funeral services will be held 5 pm Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Visitation will be after 11 am Saturday at the funeral home.