WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

WENDY AMSCHLER VANVALKENBURG

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Wendy Amschler VanValkenburg, 68, Glasgow, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at her residence.  A native of Chicago, she was a daughter of the late Melvin Wendt, Valerie Amschler and William Amschler, who raised her.

Survivors include one daughter Paula Walls and husband Louis of Glasgow; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Walls; two foster grandchildren: Makayla Meredith and husband Corey, and Triniti Farris; three sisters: Julie Aymes-Gibertini and husband Gary, Salle Gean, and Susan Beckedahl; two brothers: William Amschler and Joseph Wendt; one niece, Cheryl Webb.  She was preceded in death by a nephew, Brian Gibertini.

Funeral services will be held 5 pm Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with cremation to follow.  Visitation will be after 11 am Saturday at the funeral home.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.