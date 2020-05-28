0 Shares

Wesley “Joe” Wayne Davis, 62, of Glasgow, KY passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 28, 1957 to the late Billy Joe Jackson and Norma Jean Faulkner Davis. Joe retired from SKF where he worked in the maintenance department and was of the Baptist Faith.

He is survived by 1 daughter, Jessica Hall (fiancée Tasha) of Glasgow; 1 son, Matthew Davis of Glasgow; 1 brother, Steve Wilson (Kim) of Glasgow; 1 sister, Teresa Jeffries of Oak Grove; stepbrother, Martin Faulkner of AK; 3 half-brothers, Joe Dale Bean of FL, David Lewis Jackson and Kenny Paul Jackson, both of Glasgow; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Sharon Gaye Jones Davis; the man he knew as dad, Frank Wilson; and a son, Joseph Wayne Wilson.

Funeral service for Joe Davis will be 3:00pm Saturday, May 30th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation for Joe will be held Saturday, from 11:00am until time for service at the funeral home. Please join the funeral service at 3:00pm on Saturday with live streaming at www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome.

A F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Davis. Please share your condolences with the family at crowfuneralhome.com.

