Wesson arrested on careless driving, drug charges after traffic stop

0 Shares

A Glasgow man was arrested Monday after a traffic stop along North Jackson Highway.

Glasgow Police say an officer determined Andre D. Wesson’s license was suspended and he also had an active warrant. Police found methamphetamine inside Wesson’s pocket and a glass pipe inside his boot.

Wesson was arrested and charged with careless driving, operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce and insurance card, no registration receipt, possession of drug paraphernalia and first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine)

Wesson was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Related